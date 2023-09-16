IMPD seeking community’s help in locating missing 69-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Karen Osoy. Karen is 5’2″ and 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Friday, Sept. 15 in the 700 block of North Routiers Avenue. She was wearing purple jogging pants, black shoes, and a jacket. She is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical services.

IMPD asks that anyone with information on Karen’s whereabouts contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $ 1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.