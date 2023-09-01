IMPD seeking help in locating missing 20-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public help to find a missing 20-year-old man.

Jack Brown is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

He was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 163 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brown was last seen Wednesday in the 5200 block of Keystone Avenu, at the intersection of 52nd Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Anyone with information on Jack Brown’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.