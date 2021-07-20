Local

IMPD seeking help locating missing 32-year-old woman

Rashia Whitlock was last seen on July 10, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Rashia Whitlock, 32, was last seen around 10 p.m. on July 10 at the Sheraton Hotel located at 31 W. Ohio St.

IMPD say Whitlock is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who finds Whitlock should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

