IMPD seeking help locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

IMPD is searching for 57-year-old Gerald Hamrick.

Hamrick was last seen on Dec. 7 in the 9700 block of Tower Bridge Road on the city’s northeast side.

Police describe him as 6’2″ and 245 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

IMPD says he is in need of medical attention.