IMPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 68-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd.

Kimberly is described as 5’7″, 162 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck near East 46th Street and Millersville Road. Family members stated she has been diagnosed with dementia and might be in need of medical attention.

IMPD asks that anyone with information on Kimberly’s whereabouts contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.