IMPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 81-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help locating 81-year-old Geraldine Shidler. Shidler is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the 1000 block of South Fleming St.

Shidler may be in need medical attention. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 Suzuki SX4 with plate number D950XC.

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Officials asked that anyone with information on Geraldine’s whereabouts to contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective E. Parrish, at 317.327.6160, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.