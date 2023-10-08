Search
IMPD seeking public’s help in locating missing man with dementia

Cornelius St. Clair Dunn, 70, was last seen in the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Cornelius St. Clair Dunn.

Cornelius is described as 6’0″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 3300 block of North Emerson Avenue Thursday. No clothing description is available. Cornelius has dementia, other medical issues, and has a tracheotomy tube.

Police ask that anyone with information on Cornelius’ whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

