IMPD seeking public’s help in locating two missing children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 6-year-old Harper Samples and 5-year-old Benjamin Samples. Harper is described as a 3’6, average weight, brown hair, and brown eyes. Benjamin is described as 3’0, average weight, brown hair, and blue eyes. Harper was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray leggings, white/orange crocs, and a black jacket. Benjamin was last seen wearing a marvel t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nikes with a red sole and swoosh. They were last seen at the playground near the 3200 block of Laurel Street on Wednesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.