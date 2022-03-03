Local

IMPD seeks 36-year-old man missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Nahum Smith.

Smith has been described as 5-feet-11, 150 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Feb 18 in the area of the Greyhound Bus Station located at 350 S. Illinois St.

Smith was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, white thermal shirt, tan pants, and was wearing socks and slippers.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.