IMPD seeks assistance in locating father and 2 toddlers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two toddlers abducted by their father.

Rodney Pence, 30, 3-year-old Cortez Pence, and 2-year-old Sincere Pence were last seen Sunday in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue. Police say Pence drives a red 2004 Cadilac Escalade with license plate BLP403.

Pence was described as 6 feet 2 inches and 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Pence is a noncustodial parent to Cortez and Sincere, IMPD says.

Anyone with information, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.