IMPD seeks assistance in locating missing 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Jasmine Reyes-Salguero.

Reyes-Salguero is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, July 9, in the 8200 block of East 42nd Place.

Reyes-Salguero is believed to be with 34-year-old Christopher Arriaga-Garcia, who is driving a 4-door dark gray Nissan.

Christopher Arriaga-Garcia.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Reyes-Salguero is believed to be in danger. If located, please call 911 immediately.