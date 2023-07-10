Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD seeks assistance in locating missing 16-year-old

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Jasmine Reyes-Salguero.

Reyes-Salguero is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, July 9, in the 8200 block of East 42nd Place.

Reyes-Salguero is believed to be with 34-year-old Christopher Arriaga-Garcia, who is driving a 4-door dark gray Nissan.  

Christopher Arriaga-Garcia.
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Reyes-Salguero is believed to be in danger. If located, please call 911 immediately.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald...
College Football /
Indianapolis City-County Council votes to...
Local News /
Carmel Christkindlmarkt unveils 2023 collectible...
Local News /
Indiana health officials launch campaign...
Medical /
Survivors of the Tulsa race...
National News /
Indonesia welcomes return of jewels,...
International News /
Miss Netherlands contestant makes history...
International News /
Dig begins for the remains...
National News /