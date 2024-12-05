IMPD seeks help finding missing 34-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Investigators are searching for 34-year-old John McIntosh. John is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Sunday near the 10 block of East Caven Street. John may be experiencing mental health issues and may be in need of immediate emergency medical attention.

John is known to frequent the southeast side of Indianapolis, but is known to visit various other areas of Indianapolis.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding John’s whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).