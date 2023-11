IMPD seeks help finding missing 63-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Emery Shelton was described as 5 feet 8 inches, 163 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in the 500 block of West 26th Street.

Police say Shelton may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Shelton is asked to call 911 immediately.