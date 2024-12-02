IMPD seeks help finding missing woman diagnosed with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman diagnosed with dementia.

Inisha Price, 65, was described as Black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 133 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogger sweatpants.

Police say Price was last seen Sunday in a neighborhood in the 1400 block of North Delaware Street, but she is unfamiliar with the Indianapolis area. Price was also diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Price was asked to immediately contact 911 or Crime Stoppers.