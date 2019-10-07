IMPD seeks help identifying person of interest in homicide

Person of interest in an Oct. 3 homicide. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a recent homicide.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on October 3, officers were called to the 6300 block of Ferguson Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, an unresponsive male gunshot victim was located. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3298.