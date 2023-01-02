Local

IMPD seeks help in finding missing 76-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

Mary Cole suffers from dementia which raises concern for her welfare, says an alert issued Sunday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Mary is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches and 135 pounds with black and brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary was last seen on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday in the area of E Washington Street and N Denny Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, missing-persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.