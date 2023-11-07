IMPD seeks help in locating 27-year-old missing since February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Christopher Brown.

Brown was described as 5 feet 11 inches, 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Feb. 15, 2023, in the 1500 block of Ritter Avenue after being dropped off for an appointment at Community Hospital East.

Police say Brown may be in need of mental health assistance.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call 911, IMPD Missing Persons unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.