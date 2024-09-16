IMPD seeks help locating 44-year-old missing from southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking public assistance locating a 44-year-old man last seen on the city’s southwest side.
Justin Cavin was described as white, 6 feet 1 inches tall, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday in the 2100 block of West Morris Street. That’s in a residential and business area near the intersection of Morris Street and Belmont Avenue.
He was believed to be in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Cavin was asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
