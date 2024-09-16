IMPD seeks help locating 44-year-old missing from southwest side

Justin Cavin, 44, who was last seen on Sept. 11, 2024, in the 2100 block of West Morris Street. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking public assistance locating a 44-year-old man last seen on the city’s southwest side.

Justin Cavin was described as white, 6 feet 1 inches tall, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday in the 2100 block of West Morris Street. That’s in a residential and business area near the intersection of Morris Street and Belmont Avenue.

He was believed to be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cavin was asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers.