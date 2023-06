IMPD seeks help locating missing 17-year-old

17-year-old Henry Ingram was last seen on May 20, 2023, in the 3400 block of North Olney Street. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Henry Ingram.

Ingram was described as 5 feet 7 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, May 20, in the 3400 block of North Olney Street.

Ingram may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Ingram’s disappearance is asked to call 911.