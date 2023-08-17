Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD finds missing 4-month-old

4-month-old Jamarion Iverson and 26-year-old Marie Benjamin
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: IMPD says 4-month-old Jamarion Iverson has been located safely. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public help to find a missing 4-month-old boy.

Jamarion Iverson was last seen with his mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin. Police say that Benjamin was told to surrender Iverson to the Department of Child Services but has failed to do so.

Iverson was described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for the neglect of a dependent. DCS says they are concerned for Iverson’s safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or contact IMPD Missinng Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Taliban official says women lose...
International News /
Yellow-legged hornet appears in US...
All Indiana /
Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are...
National News /
Small plane crashes on a...
International News /
Mississippi judge declares mistrial for...
National News /
Pentagon review calls for reforms...
National News /
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake...
International News /
Britney Spears and Asghari split,...
All Indiana /