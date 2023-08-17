IMPD finds missing 4-month-old

UPDATE: IMPD says 4-month-old Jamarion Iverson has been located safely. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public help to find a missing 4-month-old boy.

Jamarion Iverson was last seen with his mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin. Police say that Benjamin was told to surrender Iverson to the Department of Child Services but has failed to do so.

Iverson was described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for the neglect of a dependent. DCS says they are concerned for Iverson’s safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or contact IMPD Missinng Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.