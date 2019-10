INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help finding a man last seen on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Elijahwon Brookins.

He was last seen at his home in the 300 block of North Dequincy Street on Oct. 7.

Police say Brookins has epilepsy and may be in need of medical assistance.

If you know where he is, please call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.