IMPD seeks help to find 2 missing 15-year-olds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two 15-year-old are missing after last being seen during the weekend, Indianapolis police say.

Crystal Wright and Donavan Jaggers are believed to be together and may need medical attention.

Crystal and was last seen on Saturday in the 2900 block of Youngberry Court. She was described as 5 feet and 100 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Donavan was last seen on Sunday in the 7200 block of Chimney Rock Court. He was wearing a multicolor, woven hoodie; blue jeans; and red and white shoes. He was described as 6 feet and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the 15-year-olds was asked to call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.