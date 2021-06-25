Local

IMPD seeks help to find boy, 16, missing from southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Max Puletz is described s 6-feet-1 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants and wearing a camouflage-patterned backpack, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

He was last seen near the intersection of Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road, on the city’s southeast side, riding a black Schwinn bicycle with lime green lettering. He may be heading to the area of Shelbyville.

Anyone who sees Puletz is asked to dial 911. You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.