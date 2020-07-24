Local

IMPD seeks help to find man missing since June 28

Isaiah Yarber (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Isaiah Yarber, 34, suffers from mental illness and may be off his medication. He may be confused or disoriented.

Yarber was described as 6-feet-4 and 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen June 28 at the Wheeler Mission, 520 E. Market St., in downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone who encounters Yarber should assess his mental status, take appropriate action and notify the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.

