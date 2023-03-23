IMPD seeks help to find missing 14-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jacob Blackford was last seen Tuesday on the Indianapolis southeast side in the 5200 block of East Southern Avenue. That’s in a rural area of Marion County between Emerson Avenue and South Ritter Avenue.

Jacob was described as 5 feet 6 inches and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve Adidas shirt, dark sweatpants, and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911, contact the missing persons unit of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.