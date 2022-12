Local

IMPD seeks help to find missing 21-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 21-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Isaiah Scholl was described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Scholl was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).