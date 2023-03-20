IMPD seeks help to find missing 24-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday were seeking help to find a missing 24-year-old woman who may be in need of medical assistance.

Rachel Young was described as 5 feet 3 inches and 112 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Young was last seen Feb. 2 in the 8100 block of Clearvista Parkway. That is at Community Hospital North off of East 82nd Street and Shadeland Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.