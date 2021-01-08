Local

IMPD seeks help to find missing 26-year-old woman

Kirsten Brueggeman (Photo Provided/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking help to find a missing woman.

Kirsten Brueggeman, 26, was last seen walking south from Manley’s Irish Mutt, a bar and grill at 7041 E. 10th St., about 12:20 a.m. Saturday. She was going toward a bowling alley that was closed. Later, a surveillance camera saw her go east pat the Winner Woodworking Co., 702 N. Shortridge Road, and then south on Shortridge toward East Washington Street.

She was wearing a gray stocking cap, a black coat that goes to the waist and blue jeans, and was carrying a white bag.

Brueggeman was described as 5-feet-2 and 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

