IMPD seeks help to find missing 38-year-old who may need medical aid

Shawn Lapp (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 38-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Shawn Lapp was described as 5 feet 11 inches and 230 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Lapp was possibly last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. That’s in a residential and commercial area southwest of the intersection of East Morris and Shelby streets on the near-southeast side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

