IMPD seeks help to find missing 39-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman last seen Friday on the city’s northeast side.

Police describe Tyran Gaines, 39, as 5-feet-2 and 154 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members told police they have not seen or heard from Gaines since Friday, when she left a residence on Montery Road in the Pangea Vineyards Apartments, near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, to meet up with an unknown man she met online.

Anyone with information about the Gaines’ location is asked to call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.