IMPD seeks help to find missing 71-year-old man who may need medical aid

Jerry Tucker.(Provided Photo/ IMPD)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Jerry Tucker was described as 6 feet tall and 196 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say he was last seen Friday at 4 p.m. near the Walmart of W. 86th Street and N. Michigan Road. He was last seen wearing a plain black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons’ Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

