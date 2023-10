IMPD seeks help to find missing 73-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 73-year-old man missing since Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Lawrence Campbell was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Monday near the 4800 block of East 46th Street, which is west of Emerson Avenue on the northeast side of the city.

Lawrence reportedly has dementia, raising the concern for his welfare, IMPD says.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.