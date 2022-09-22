Local

IMPD: seeks help to find missing Indianapolis man

Ricky L. Burns (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

IMPD says that Ricky Burns, 64, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of 3800 South Keystone Avenue, which is located at South Keystone Church of Christ.

Burns is described to be 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 116 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Burns was also last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes in a black covered wheelchair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

