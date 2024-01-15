IMPD seeks help to find missing twin babies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twin babies born premature with narcotics in their systems are missing, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday afternoon in a news release that the Indiana Department of Child Services has a court order to take custody of the 2-1/2-month-old twins, Jai Nyla Herron and Mai Kayla Herron.

Their parents, Destiny Miller, 19, and Anthony Herron, 37, “have not been cooperative so far,” the IMPD release says.

“Detectives are uncertain if Jai Nyla and Mai Kayla have received medical attention or if they are in need of medical attention,” the release says. “As such, IMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating them so they can be assessed by medical professionals.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

IMPD provided photos of the babies and their parents.