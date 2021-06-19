Local

IMPD seeks help to find missing woman, 27, in need of medical care

Kay Shepheard. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a missing Indianapolis woman who has mental health issues and requires constant medical care.

Kay Shepheard, 27, was last seen Saturday in the 5900 block of Rolling Bluff Lane, near Thompson and Mann roads. She’s described as 5-feet-5 and 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Anyone who locates Shepheard is asked to dial 911 or call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

