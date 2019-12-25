IMPD seeks help to find missing woman with Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Elizabeth Johnson on Tuesday walked away from 6747 Cross Key Drive, near 71st Street and Georgetown Road, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police.

She was last seen wearing a silver-sequined hat, a black track suit with gray stripes and clog-style shoes with gray socks. Police did not provide Johnson’s age, height or weight.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3811 or dial 911.