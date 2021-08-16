Local

IMPD seeks help to find woman, 26, last seen on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a missing woman who is believed to have diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with her neighborhood.

Katja Lambert, 26, is described as 5-feet-3 and 109 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 5500 block of Scarlet Drive, near West 34th Street and Moller Road, wearing a black-and-white jacket and blue pants, carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information about Lambert’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.