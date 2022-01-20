Local

IMPD seeks help to locate missing 34-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man last seen by his family Jan. 7.

Robert “Bobby” Kindley, 34, is known to frequent the 1000 block of South Reisner Street. That’s just southwest of the I-70 interchange for South Harding Street on the near-southwest side.

Kindley was described as 6 feet and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911, the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.