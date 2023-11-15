Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD seeks help to locate missing 72-year-old woman

Judy Soward (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night was seeking help to find a 72-year-old woman.

Judy Soward may have dementia, IMPD says.

She was 6 feet 1 inch and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wearing a purple coat and gray shorts, she was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 9700 E. Washington St. That’s west of Mitthoeffer Road.

She also is known to frequent the area of East Michigan Street and North Sherman Avenue.

Anyone who has information was asked to call 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

US still feeling aftershocks from...
National News /
Purdue researchers discover new cancer-fighting...
I-Team 8 /
Sen. Braun: Conditions at southern...
I-Team 8 /
Butchers compete in Texas Roadhouse...
Business /
House passes stopgap bill to...
Political News /
Spin Master Games: ‘If you...
All Indiana /
Remembering the impact of the...
All Indiana /
The queen of storytelling: Meet...
All Indiana /