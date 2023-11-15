IMPD seeks help to locate missing 72-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night was seeking help to find a 72-year-old woman.

Judy Soward may have dementia, IMPD says.

She was 6 feet 1 inch and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wearing a purple coat and gray shorts, she was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 9700 E. Washington St. That’s west of Mitthoeffer Road.

She also is known to frequent the area of East Michigan Street and North Sherman Avenue.

Anyone who has information was asked to call 911.