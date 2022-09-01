Local

IMPD seeks man wanted for June assault on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked Thursday for the public’s help to find a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Freddie Orr Jr., 33, is accused of assaulting a man in the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue early on the morning of June 20.

The victim was taken to the hospital for observation and later released, according to IMPD.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives identified Orr as a suspect.

Orr is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, IMPD says.

Anyone who sees Orr or has information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.