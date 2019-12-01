IMPD seeks missing man in need of medication

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who is in need of medical assistance.

Willie Ealy was last seen Saturday at his home in the 4300 block of East 46th Street, near Sherman Drive. He is believed to be driving a 2003 Gray Ford Crown Victoria, license plate number RZM780.

Ealy is in need of medication, police said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for Ealy’s age or description.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.