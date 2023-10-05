Search
IMPD seeks public help locating 40-year-old woman

Kristle Davis, 40. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

Kristle Davis was last seen in the 4400 block of London Court driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TQB820.

David was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts was asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

