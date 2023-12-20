Search
IMPD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in alleged sexual assault case

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault that happened at a business on West 10th Street on Nov. 18, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault that happened in November.

Police say the assault happened in a public bathroom of a business in the 1700 block of West 10th Street on Nov. 18.

Below is a close-up picture of the person of interest.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Noe Reyes at 317-327-8040 or by e-mail at Noe.Reyes@indy.gov.

