IMPD seeks public’s help to find missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are seeking help to find a 63-year-old woman missing from a home on the city’s east side.

Bonnie Taylor, 63, was last seen Saturday and was reported missing from the 5000 block of English Avenue, near Emerson Avenue. Police says Taylor frequents that area.

Police describe Taylor as a white female, 5-feet-2 and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She suffers from various medical conditions that may put her at risk, according to IMPD.

If you have information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.