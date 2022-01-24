Local

IMPD sets schedule for 2022 town halls

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released dates for six town hall meetings the department is hosting in 2022.

The dates are as follows:

  • Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. (southwest district)
  • Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. (downtown district)
  • Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. (east district)
  • March 14 at 6 p.m. (northwest district)
  • March 28 at 6 p.m. (southwest district)
  • April 11 at 6 p.m. (north district)

The first town hall will be virtual. Those wishing to attend can do so using this link.

A breakdown of the area each district covers can be found here.

