IMPD sets schedule for 2022 town halls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released dates for six town hall meetings the department is hosting in 2022.

The dates are as follows:

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. (southwest district)

Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. (downtown district)

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. (east district)

March 14 at 6 p.m. (northwest district)

March 28 at 6 p.m. (southwest district)

April 11 at 6 p.m. (north district)

The first town hall will be virtual. Those wishing to attend can do so using this link.

A breakdown of the area each district covers can be found here.