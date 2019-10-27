IMPD shares ways to stay safe this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are just days away from Halloween, and every year there is always a concern for safety.

Sgt. Grace Sibley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about ways people can stay safe this Halloween.

“We want to encourage everyone to wear bright clothing so that they can be seen very easily. If at all possible put reflective gear on if you’re walking around in the evening,” said Sgt. Sibley. “We just want to make sure that everyone has the safest evening that they possibly can.”

Halloween is Thursday and trick-or-treating hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sgt. Sibley said an 11 p.m. curfew will be set for people under 18 years old.

