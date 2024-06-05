IMPD: Social media post connecting officer to Trump is fake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a post on X indicating that one of its commanders is former President Donald Trump’s probation officer is false.

The post was put up by an X user with the handle Jack E. Smith on June 1 and has been shared more than 8,000 times. It shows a picture of IMPD Southwest District Commander Nikole Pilkington in her IMPD uniform and a caption above it says, “Meet (fake name): Trumps Probation Officer.”

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York last month but has not yet been sentenced.

Doug Kouns is a former Indianapolis-based FBI agent who now runs his own cybersecurity firm called Veracity. He says someone likely lifted the photo from IMPD’s website.

Since Trump is a controversial political figure, the post could put Commander Pilkington’s life in danger, Kouns adds.

“You put something like that out there, it generates some hate some threats and perhaps somebody takes action on that; I would be concerned that person could be facing some kind of criminal consequences,” Kouns said.

IMPD released a statement Tuesday on X urging people not to share the post:

“IMPD is aware of a photo of Southwest District Commander Nikole Pilkington circulating on social media. No IMPD officer nor Commandeer Pilkington has been involved in the New York Trump case or has been assigned as a probation officer in this case. We ask that social media users stop sharing her photo and report any posts with Commander Pilkington’s photo to the appropriate social media platform.”

“I believe Twitter has a procedure where they can shut something like that down, it’s really hard; you can’t just turn a switch and make it go away, because that can get posted and reposted for days,” said Kouns.

IMPD would not say if threats have been made against Pilkington as a result of that post.