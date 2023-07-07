IMPD Southwest District to hand out 800 backpacks stuffed with school supplies

Search
Police officers and volunteers will hand out 800 backpacks to students during the the 2023 IMPD Southwest District Backpack Drive on July 8, 2023. (Provided Photo/IMPD Southwest District)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of another school year is just around the corner and Indianapolis police want to make sure local students have the supplies they need.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District will host a backpack drive on Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Allison Transmission Innovation Center in Speedway.

Officers will have 800 backpacks to give away. Each backpack is filled with pencils, paper, and other must-have school supplies.

