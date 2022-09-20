Local

IMPD: Suspect crashes vehicle into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a vehicle into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers located 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding in a vehicle on Raymond Street near East Street, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a statement.

Goode had at least six active warrants, Burris says, and police believed the vehicle he was driving had been stolen. He refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over and a chase ensued.

Goode rammed a patrol car during the pursuit, according to Burris, and a second police car was damaged on some railroad tracks.

The chase ended when Goode crashed into the porch of a home in the 2100 block of South Pennsylvania Street. That’s just west of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street.

Officers arrested Goode for his warrants and other charges.

No officers or civilians were injured during the pursuit.