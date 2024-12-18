How is IMPD tackling surging juvenile crime?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How is the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department addressing juvenile crime in the city? IMPD Chief Christopher Bailey spoke on what’s being done.

“The average age of a criminal homicide victim is 33. While, there are juveniles engaged in violent crime, it isn’t as high as some people think. However, they shouldn’t be engaged in violent crime,” said Bailey.

Chief of Police Christopher Bailey said last year 25 people under the age of 17 died in violent crimes. This year, that number is down to 10.

But, he said, there’s been a slight increase in non-fatal juvenile shootings.

“The impact of social media on fights in schools. Those things translate into neighborhoods, so we have a significant issue where many of these things are started at school or on social media, and it comes to a head in our neighborhoods,” Bailey said.

To combat these issues, IMPD has pledged to continue and refine its non-violence plan. Additionally, the department is working on a unified response strategy to address these concerns.

“What we can impact is that we’re trying to do it through our partnerships with P.A.L and the other things that Major Mimms is trying to do with community engagement to get to as many youth as possible,” said Bailey.

Rev. Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition has seen the impact of violence firsthand and describes it as heartbreaking.

“I’m a pastor and I’ve done lots of funerals of young people, and I know the impact that has on families and communities when this does happen. I don’t think at the time a lot of young people are thinking through – when they get angry – what they’re going to do about it,” Harrison said.

Harrison and IMPD want to build trust and positive connections with our youth to help them deal with their conflicts.